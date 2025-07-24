Forbidden Science

Forbidden Science

Tim Hinchliff
To be honest I don't know what to think anymore.

When ever I read any nutrition studies all I see is confounders. That's not a jab at the people that conduct it, they do their best with the data they have....but there are so many confounders it's hard not to take what you want from "health" studies.

While I have a great deal of regard for the scientific method, the scientific industry has become exactly that. Enslaved by endless grant grubbing, lurching into whatever the latest fad is to attract those grants, riddled with mediocrity and beholden to easily gameable metrics.

I am old enough to have seen 4 cycles of "eggs are good", "eggs are bad". It's difficult to put much value in a field when results like that are pretty frequent.

That sets aside the cultush aspects of "the science", God knows how many times some idiot quoted "science" at me during COVID, clearly not understanding what they were talking about. They were acting on faith and tribalism, nothing logical. Scientists are fallable humans and do the same things.

But throwing everything out the window is also not rational.

Broadly, human health studies do seem to say the same thing: Exercise is clearly good (although not ultra marathoning!). Sleep is clearly important. Generally, fasting seems to be useful. Fruits and vegetables are at their worst neutral but almost certainly positive. Meat and dairy is fine.

Everything else is probably fine in moderation.

I am suspicious of preservatives (they are antibacterial and your gut biome is clearly important) and too much emulsification in your gut may also be a problem for your gut biome although I'm not aware of studies showing that.

But focusing on any specific aspects of diet to save your health, seems counter intuitive. And I often wonder if the stress of worrying about all this stuff negates what moderate good a restrictive diet might do.

In the end adages become adages because they speak to a truth.

I think "Everything in moderation, including moderation" will probably give you as good a result as anything.

Dan
I thought the problem was partially hydrogenated oils, not all vegetable oils. The one study you referenced was cold-pressed turnip rapeseed oil vs butter. This doesn't mean much to me. I still think labels that list "canola oil" may or may not be hydrogenated and or heated with the use of solvents. This is what I would try to avoid. Check your labels, canola oil is in everything.

