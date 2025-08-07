Forbidden Science

Forbidden Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
Aug 7

Elevidys, a gene therapy priced at $3.2 million per dose.

That sentence alone is enough to discount anything positive about any drug.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joseph Marine, MD's avatar
Joseph Marine, MD
Aug 7

Very impressive work. This sheds light on how and why the US spends many billions of dollars on treatments of marginal or no efficacy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Bass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture