It is time to go to war. And tell my full story.

I was dismissed from medical school at Texas Tech for criticizing the Covid response. My criticism, which landed me a high-profile op-ed in Newsweek, and a segment on Tucker Carlson, triggered a massive, daily, relentless campaign of libel conducted by thousands of doctors on Twitter—as well as by students and even former friends and colleagues (I have all the receipts)—that led the administration at my school to throw me under the bus and destroy my career to avoid what it believed was bad publicity.

After my dismissal, faculty spread even more outrageous rumors about me, including that I serially sexually harassed nurses, was arrested and thrown in jail, screamed at people, made multiple patient families uncomfortable, slept with patients, threatened faculty members, and the list goes on.

Prior to writing about Covid, I never had a single disciplinary complaint filed against me in my entire eight years at my institution. I completed my PhD and MS at this institution. After writing about Covid, however, I had 14 complaints filed in 6 months. I was subjected to Kafka Traps and Soviet-style hearings, and I have the documentation to prove it. Administrators conceded bias but were powerless to stop it because it was coming from a high level. I know that even the President was involved, including at critical junctures where I was willfully deprived of my due process rights under the Texas Education Code.

My school continues to require I call the police and have a police escort because they claim that I represent a physical threat. They refuse to provide evidence for this claim. This is despite the police captain saying that I am always polite and no faculty member or doctor ever seeming uncomfortable about my presence. I have no criminal record, have never been arrested or had any violent behavior. Yet the school refuses to stop harassing me with the police. I cannot visit friends or colleagues due to this abuse.

Over the coming weeks, I am going to begin telling the gruesome details of the whole story. Events, names, identifying information, everything.

The details will be told slowly but comprehensively, so that those guilty can be slowly but relentlessly squeezed.

By the end of it, you will understand that I was not only not unprofessional—but my school itself was far more unprofessional in fact than it even accused me of being fictionally.

In parallel, I will go on the offensive against the large extremist accounts that have played important roles in the massive online harassment and censorship directed at doctors and scientists over the past 5 years online.

For too long, those of us who have been censored have merely protested. This is not enough. We must shut them down and make THEM afraid to continue their disgusting behavior.

Therefore, I am putting together what I call my Black Ops Squad. It is time to, as

puts it, “subvert subversion”. Or to wage, as

calls it, PsyWar on those waging PsyWar.

Send a DM if you would like to be involved.

I was at my institution for eight years. I have piles of dirt, and no doubt I will receive more over the coming months. (Send: kevinnbass@proton.me) I intend to use all of it. I am aware of the many tactics that powerful people use to intimidate and even physically harm people like me, shockingly including even hospitals and medical schools. If such tactics are used, it will all be posted for public view. I have also taken measures to ensure my and my family’s protection.

One of the terrible things about lying is that liars begin to believe their own lies. And they underestimate those who they lie about. However, I would like to inform Texas Tech that they messed with the last person in the world they would ever want to mess with. I will never, ever, ever, ever quit.