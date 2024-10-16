I think the Democrats are going to try to steal the election.

If I seem like I have become extreme or radicalized when I say that—and if I seem to have become so politicized lately, there's a reason for tht.

Let me tell you that reason.

To preface this, I say this all as a lifelong Democrat, indeed, as someone to the left of Democrats from my teenager years into my mid-20s, as someone who learned to read German to read Marx in the original, who learned to read French to read Foucault in the original. As a radical left-wing intellectual through my mid-20s. As someone who voted for Biden in 2020. As someone who hated Trump with all of my soul in 2020.

But I’ve come around completely because of what has happened to me.

When I first wrote about COVID-19 online in late 2022, I both had no idea the response and the blowback I would get.

You see, during my PhD portion of my MD/PhD program at Texas Tech, I had spent much of the free time online during my PhD education championing the establishment. Defending things like vaccines, the dietary guidelines, statins, and so on. I really believed in medicine and public health. I believed that while medical science would certainly get many things wrong (as they always have), in the long run, medical science self-corrects, and the record would be set straight. The bad things would be crushed, and the many good things that science has achieved would continue to advance and grow in number.

And I thought that criticism should behind closed doors, so we could fix things any problems that happened. I thought that if too much criticism spilled into the open, people would stop trusting the good things in medicine that actually work, and people would be hurt. I feared the rise of anti-establishment misinformation because it would cause people to forgo lifesaving treatments. So I spent a lot of time fighting against it--and medicine's critics--in the nutrition and health spaces. I obsessively created databases of misinformation, hoping that they would lead to accountability for those who spread it, and thereby discourage it. (I was wrong, as I know now—or at least, I was aiming my weapons at the wrong targets: at the weak, not at the powerful.)

But in late 2022, after spending years blindly supporting Fauci, when I started looking deep into the data, what I found horrified me. What our public health officials did during their public messaging and even during their private decision-making was use the same exact tricks and fallacious reasoning many of the very worst and most corrosive quacks use to promote the most outrageously stupid supplements and therapies.

Our highest authorities bent and twisted the data in favor of their narrative and ideology, in the same exact ways and using the same exact lines of reasoning that a common snake oil salesmen do. Then they demonized everyone who disagreed as a grifter, eugenicist, fascist, as far-right, or as a crank. They weaponized the language of anti-misinformation discourse against the truth. They continue to do this to this very day, most recently with the smear pieces written by Michael Hiltzik in the LA Times and Gregg Gonsalves in The Nation. They don’t address the science, or when they do, they do it in the most harebrained way. They mainly just smear.

I wrote about it when I realized what was going on. Naively, I thought that the credibility online that I had accumulated to that point would protect me in expressing my opinion. I was known as a warrior against nonsense. I had 40K followers and I had organized DM groups with some of the country's most respected scientists, some who are even on the shortlist for the Nobel Prize and may win it in the coming years.

And I thought that people supported me because I was a rational online voice. So I thought they would continue to support me. But what I found to my horror was that this was not the reason people supported me. They supported me because I had told them what they had wanted to hear, not because I told the truth. Many of my former online friends still believe I have been brainwashed.

I went on Tucker Carlson, because I wanted to speak to ordinary Americans who our public health officials had let down, and who were most angry about it. I wanted to heal those wounds, because I thought that healing these wounds and apologizing could help restore trust. I thought my intentions would be understood. I stated them openly.

As soon as I spoke out, the betrayals began. Many of the top accounts on #MedTwitter unfollowed me and began tagging my school, saying I should be kicked out. They called me a grifter, accused me of doing it for money. (What money?) Due to the controversy, I left the DM group that I had organized and participated in for years, and I'm still not allowed back in, even though I was the one who had brought most of those scientists together. A small number of accounts, run by chronically unemployed social media users, began organizing cancellation campaigns. Large accounts were tagged and drawn in. Administrators at school were targeted and received countless emails about me. Some of these accounts tweeted about me and tagged my school multiple times per day for a full year until I was finally expelled from medical school.

But what was worse was the betrayal by those closest to me in real life. Two graduate students from the lab where I did my PhD, with whom I had collectively had hundreds of in-person conversations, twisted and shared details about my personal life and time during my PhD with the main accounts that harassed me. These were kernels of real facts that were twisted in malign ways, often to express real events but in a way that expressed the opposite of what really happened. Innocuous things in reality became twisted to make me into a monster. Due to the level of exposure that my account received in 2023--during some months, my tweets received more than 60 million views, with all of the attendant outrage--there is now a thread on Reddit with over 600 posts containing all of slander about my alleged personal life and so much more. (The moderators refuse to remove it, and have told me that I deserve it because of the things I have written.) I became a white supremacist, a racist and antisemite, a bigot, a misogynist, someone who sexually assaulted and harassed women, a philanderer, someone who left and abused my children, a violent man, etc.

Then during my third year of medical school, my professors themselves turned on me and began reporting me for infractions that they wouldn't specify. I was pulled through hearing after hearing that made no sense to me. My head dean refused to talk to me to hear about it. But I did talk to some deans about what was happening, and they took no action. The hysteria was so overwhelming about me that people were afraid to defend me. The president of the university that my medical school was a part of got involved. Professors at my school, unbeknownst to me, obsessively read my Twitter feed, looking for things to be upset about, share amongst each other, and stoke still more outrage and hysteria.

Allegations mounted. I was given no chance to defend myself or tell my side of the story, and I was kicked out. And with a dismissal comes a blacklist. And now the odds are strongly against my ever having a medical career.

Since being dismissed, I've talked to countless doctors, healthcare professionals, and teachers to whom the exact same thing has happened--though not as bad, as my case seems to be one of the worst. Indeed, there seems to be almost a playbook for dealing with people who speak out publicly about some of the insane things that are happening in this society. A playbook for dealing with people who object to the politicization of all of the professions and institutions in this country. And it is being applied over and over again, leading today, in the most high-profile case, to Eithan Haim being prosecuted by Biden's DOJ for federal crimes, for blowing the whistle about his hospital's illegal child sex-change program.

Those closest to me, my colleagues, my teachers, were all caught up in the hysteria. Even the person who helped me to write my Newsweek op-ed that criticized what happened during the pandemic turned against me--for the very ideas that this person agreed with.

Read that again: group dynamics were so powerful that they overrode even people's agreement with what I said and led them to help in the slander against me and ultimately actions taken to remove me from the medical profession.

And now instead of people at my institution, rather being seriously concerned that something might be seriously wrong with the way things were handled, they have all convinced each other that *I* am the crazy one, not them.

But they are the crazy ones.

This is insanity at a group level. At an institutional level.

But it is not just that. What is happening is happening to people all around the country--not just me. It is insanity at a national level, even, indeed, at an international level, as these forces of darkness are waging war across the entire West, purging dissenters as they do.

Right now, I'm deliberating about what to do next. I'm talking to senators. I have several complaints filed with federal agencies. I'm talking with some of the country's best scientists who have also become dissidents. And I'm talking to legal experts who understand what is happening to this country and understand what happened to me.

And I'm at the point where I have to decide how ruthless to be. But people have recently made false allegations against me that I trespassed against the university, even as I was sitting at home all day long. And there's still so much more I cannot even talk about. And I'm being advised that if I speak loudly, my school will wage complete legal warfare against me, bankrupt me, ruin my life. No expense will be foregone aside to protect its reputation. There will be no limits to my institution’s ruthlessness.

What I know now is that in the vast majority of cases like mine, the victims are silenced by their institutions by this very same threat of legal and reputational warfare. We don’t hear about them, because the powerful silence the weak using the legal system.

Politically deranged professionals, who think that "the means justify the ends", take action against people within the institutions who speak out about the way things are going. Rumors start. Hysteria is whipped up. Reputation destruction ensues. People are fired and their careers destroyed. Administrators, not willing to go against the group dynamics, yield to them, and people with integrity are crushed.

Not wanting to be tainted by the reputational fallout that would ensue if the injustice were made public, the leadership closes ranks, hides what happened, and makes common cause with those who wreak this kind of internal institutional warfare against scientific and political opponents. And now you have the full legal power of billion-dollar-plus institutions supporting the derangement.

The strategy is to drain the litigant of finite resources using nearly infinite resources of their own. Backed by legal teams comprising dozens or hundreds of legal experts with endless budgets, lawfare reinforces the institutional derangement, so that the institutional derangement comes to assume terrifying, almost unstoppable power.

Understandably, everyone is too afraid to say anything.

So let's tie this back into stealing the presidential election. The media constantly call Trump a fascist and a Nazi. They equate him to Hitler. Two times in the past few months, serious attempts have been made on his life. The hysteria whipped up about Trump is on several orders magnitude greater than that whipped up about me.

Now if people can do all sorts of horrible things to people who they know personally, who they have known for years, if this kind of hysteria plays out against people again and again across institutions across this country, if countless people are having their careers stolen from them in the wake of this hysteria, what will such people do to someone who they are convinced is "literally Hitler"?

The law is not sufficient to counteract a broken culture. It cannot hem in widespread moral derangement. If large groups of people with power want to subvert the law, they will.

I'm convinced that if I fought my institution openly, anything would be on the table for them. Anything that they might do, I'm convinced that they will do.

So what will people in charge of election integrity do to Literal Hitler? What will the rank-and-file do? What will people do when given resources, when provided the protection of powerful financial interests, do?

I know that they will do to Trump absolutely anything they can. Anything on the table will be used.

Why shouldn't they try to cheat wherever they can, if they try to ruin and hurt so many people with so much less power? No, they will not only try to cheat, they will try to do so with a ferocity that even I never experienced against me, a mere medical student. If I got ruined in this way, why would they not try to also ruin Trump in the same exact way?

And that is why I am convinced that they will try to steal the election, by any means at their disposal. I've seen these processes weaponized against me. I've heard stories of them being weaponized against countless people. And on election day, I am convinced that, if the means to do so are on the table, they will be weaponized against Trump.

I also believe that Trump is the only man who has any chance of reigning in the forces of darkness that are destroying this country. With Vivek, JD Vance, RFK Jr., Elon, etc., Trump has a dream team assembled that could do just that. That is why I believe that they will try to subvert this election with all the intensity of the fires of hell. To think otherwise would go against everything I have experienced and now understand over these past two years.

I don't know what the answer is. But I want to make clear why I believe the things that I do.