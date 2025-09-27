Forbidden Science

Forbidden Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
1dEdited

Masks came up in the comments section on the Free Press the other day, and I said that people still wearing them are basically telling the world that they're neurotic. A man gets on and says that he still wears a mask because he's susceptible to respiratory illnesses. I countered that seven years ago he wouldn't have worn a mask. No one in the Western world went around masked ever, apart from medical contexts.

I lived in S. Korea where they wear masks; it was the uncanniest thing, it looked so strange. But there -- as mentioned here -- they wear the masks to protect OTHERS from their cold. It isn't done to protect themselves. I would ask them, Why don't you just stay home?

It seems so counterintuitive to wear a mask if one is susceptible to respiratory illness anyway. I stopped wearing a mask during the "pandemic" before it was ordained because "masking" made me feel sick. Inhaling my own breath all day? The stinky chemicals in the paper? Steaming my glasses? It's disgusting. Of course wearing a mask could actually facilitate getting sick, not prevent it.

So many people one would assume to be healthy in NYC are wearing those stupid things. At this juncture, the semiotic of the mask is: Stay away from that neurotic person.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Randall Burchell's avatar
Randall Burchell
1d

Great article , Kevin. I will buy your book when it comes out. “ Retired” Doc here who left my 30 year practice due to the shot mandates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Kevin Bass PhD MS and others
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Bass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture