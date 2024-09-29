Forbidden Science

Mental illness, social media, ideological capture, and scientific freedom: Aysha Mirza and my dismissal from Texas Tech medical school
The first chapter in a saga of insanity at Texas Tech
  
Kevin Bass PhD MS
19
It's time for war
Telling the story about what Texas Tech--and much of the medical profession--did to me
  
Kevin Bass PhD MS
63
On saturated fat, blood cholesterol, and heart disease
Why would the body increase blood cholesterol in response to saturated fat? And how could that be bad, if evolution intended things that way?
  
Kevin Bass PhD MS
13
Medicine needs to change
With catastrophically declining trust, medicine needs to become radically more open to outside criticism
  
Kevin Bass PhD MS
27

August 2024

Why dietary guidelines are irrelevant for the obesity pandemic
The problem is much deeper, and the focus on the guidelines is a distraction
  
Kevin Bass PhD MS
18
Update about my situation in medical school, and about my writing on this platform
I have had a challenging life, the details of which I will not discuss here; perhaps someday.
  
Kevin Bass PhD MS
46
Racist food
A list of racist foods to avoid: almost all of them
  
Kevin Bass PhD MS
20
NEW STUDY: Public trust in American physicians has collapsed, with America's vulnerable populations impacted most. This will lead to…
Don’t say I didn’t tell you so.
  
Kevin Bass PhD MS
42
The left-wing woke capture of the West's institutions, quantified
After being driven out of medical school early this year, I was traumatized.
  
Kevin Bass PhD MS
6
Social media as not just virtual surveillance mechanism--but as a leveling weapon wielded by mediocre individuals against excellent ones
This is a short post.
  
Kevin Bass PhD MS
10
Social media, the rise of the decentralized virtual surveillance state, and the ongoing collapse of Western culture
A systematic theory about how social media is impoverishing our institutions, our speech, our thinking, our culture, and our politics: a video essay
  
Kevin Bass PhD MS
5
The great lockdown reversal, part 3
The ideological takeover of medicine and public health and the supersession of science by class ideology
  
Kevin Bass PhD MS
2
