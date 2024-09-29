Forbidden Science
Mental illness, social media, ideological capture, and scientific freedom: Aysha Mirza and my dismissal from Texas Tech medical school
The first chapter in a saga of insanity at Texas Tech
9 hrs ago
•
Kevin Bass PhD MS
43
It's time for war
Telling the story about what Texas Tech--and much of the medical profession--did to me
Sep 22
•
Kevin Bass PhD MS
173
On saturated fat, blood cholesterol, and heart disease
Why would the body increase blood cholesterol in response to saturated fat? And how could that be bad, if evolution intended things that way?
Sep 15
•
Kevin Bass PhD MS
49
Medicine needs to change
With catastrophically declining trust, medicine needs to become radically more open to outside criticism
Sep 4
•
Kevin Bass PhD MS
63
August 2024
Why dietary guidelines are irrelevant for the obesity pandemic
The problem is much deeper, and the focus on the guidelines is a distraction
Aug 26
•
Kevin Bass PhD MS
59
Update about my situation in medical school, and about my writing on this platform
I have had a challenging life, the details of which I will not discuss here; perhaps someday.
Aug 23
•
Kevin Bass PhD MS
117
Racist food
A list of racist foods to avoid: almost all of them
Aug 22
•
Kevin Bass PhD MS
80
NEW STUDY: Public trust in American physicians has collapsed, with America's vulnerable populations impacted most. This will lead to…
Don’t say I didn’t tell you so.
Aug 15
•
Kevin Bass PhD MS
54
The left-wing woke capture of the West's institutions, quantified
After being driven out of medical school early this year, I was traumatized.
Aug 14
•
Kevin Bass PhD MS
42
Social media as not just virtual surveillance mechanism--but as a leveling weapon wielded by mediocre individuals against excellent ones
This is a short post.
Aug 13
•
Kevin Bass PhD MS
35
Social media, the rise of the decentralized virtual surveillance state, and the ongoing collapse of Western culture
A systematic theory about how social media is impoverishing our institutions, our speech, our thinking, our culture, and our politics: a video essay
Aug 10
•
Kevin Bass PhD MS
15
The great lockdown reversal, part 3
The ideological takeover of medicine and public health and the supersession of science by class ideology
Aug 8
•
Kevin Bass PhD MS
22
